Hearings planned for wind project off Martha's Vineyard

BOSTON (AP) — Federal and state officials are planning public hearings on a proposed offshore wind project to be located 14 miles south of Martha's Vineyard.

The federal Bureau of Ocean Management and Massachusetts' Energy Facilities Siting Board are reviewing the Vineyard Wind project.

The Bureau of Ocean Management announced a series of public meetings this week, beginning with a hearing in New Bedford on Monday and continuing with hearings in Martha's Vineyard on Tuesday, Nantucket and Hyannis on Wednesday, and Kingston, Rhode Island on Thursday.

The agency will accept written public comment until April 30th.

The state will hold a public hearing on April 24 in Hyannis and will accept written public comment until May 8.

Vineyard Wind hopes to begin delivering renewable energy to Massachusetts residents and businesses in 2021.