A McKinley Elementary School student totes a backpack that's almost as big as he is Thursday, the first day of school. Fairfield,CT. 8.30.18
Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Hearst Connecticut Media
Posing for photos on the first day of school at McKinley Elementary School. Fairfield,CT. 8/30/18
No first day jitters for this group of friends Thursday at McKinley Elementary School. Fairfield,CT. 8/30/18
Getting a hug from mom before the frist day of school starts at McKinley Elemetary School. Fairfield,CT. 8/30/18
Some hang tie on the playground before summer vacation officially ends Thursday at McKinley Elementary School. Fairfield,CT. 8/31/18
The McKinley Elementary School mascot was hand Thursday to greet students, parents and teachers returning for the new school year. Fairfield,CT. 8/30/18
Headed off the bud and into school at McKinley Elementary School Thursday. Fairfield,CT. 8/30/28
FAIRFIELD — The first day of school on Thursday was met with hugs, kisses, a few tears, lots of photographs — and heat.
The sultry morning had some on social media wondering if, like other towns have done, there would be an early dismissal. That, however, was not going to happen, and schools were urged to use their “cool zones” to keep everyone from overheating.
Outside McKinley School, parents and kids huddled in the shade as they waited for the first bell to ring.
The high schools have partial air conditioning, as do Tomlinson and Fairfield Woods middle schools. Roger Ludlowe Middle School is the only middle school that is fully air conditioned. Of the 11 elementary schools, Holland Hill, Sherman, Osborn Hill, Dwight, Jennings, North Stratfield and Mill Hill only have partial air conditioning.
With a glitch in the bus company software that prevented about 800 students from accessing the bus schedule online, students were told to use the same bus stop they used last year. The problem apparently popped up on Monday, and a districtwide notification was sent out Wednesday.
The town’s schools were expected to welcome about 9,614 students for the 2018-19 school year.
greilly@ctpost.com; 203-842-2585