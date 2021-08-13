Heat wave edges higher in southern Europe, fuels wildfires FRANCES D'EMILIO , Associated Press Aug. 13, 2021 Updated: Aug. 13, 2021 9:29 a.m.
1 of23 A woman with an umbrella walks past the Royal Palace during a heatwave in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Stifling heat is gripping much of Spain and Southern Europe, and forecasters say worse is expected to come. Andrea Comas/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 People in a queue protect themselves from the sun with umbrellas and hats during a heatwave in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Stifling heat is gripping much of Spain and Southern Europe, and forecasters say worse is expected to come. Andrea Comas/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 A woman with a dog walks past a man sleeping in a shadow during a heatwave in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Stifling heat is gripping much of Spain and Southern Europe, and forecasters say worse is expected to come. Andrea Comas/AP Show More Show Less
5 of23 A man rides a bicycle on Ada bridge over the Sava river in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. More intense heat baked Italy, Spain and Portugal on Friday, with even higher temperatures looming in weekend forecasts. In Serbia, the army has deployed water tanks and authorities have appealed on the residents to avoid watering their gardens. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 A man protects himself from the sun with a fan during a heatwave in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Stifling heat is gripping much of Spain and Southern Europe, and forecasters say worse is expected to come. Andrea Comas/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 Flames burn a pine tree forest, in Linguaglossa, on the slopes of Mount Etna, near Catania, Sicily, Italy, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. The southern regions of Sicily, Sardinia, Calabria and also central Italy, where temperatures are expected to reach record hights, were badly hit by wildfires. Climate scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving extreme events, such as heat waves, droughts, wildfires, floods and storms. Salvatore Cavalli/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 People fishing on the banks of the Sava river in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. More intense heat baked Italy, Spain and Portugal on Friday, with even higher temperatures looming in weekend forecasts. In Serbia, the army has deployed water tanks and authorities have appealed on the residents to avoid watering their gardens. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 Forest guards observe as flames burn a pine tree forest, in Linguaglossa, on the slopes of Mount Etna, near Catania, Sicily, Italy, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. The southern regions of Sicily, Sardinia, Calabria and also central Italy, where temperatures are expected to reach record hights, were badly hit by wildfires. Climate scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving extreme events, such as heat waves, droughts, wildfires, floods and storms. Salvatore Cavalli/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 A man with a hat and an umbrella walks outside the Royal Theatre during a heatwave in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Stifling heat is gripping much of Spain and Southern Europe, and forecasters say worse is expected to come. Andrea Comas/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 A man rests in the shadow on the banks of the Ada Ciganlija lake in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. More intense heat baked Italy, Spain and Portugal on Friday, with even higher temperatures looming in weekend forecasts. In Serbia, the army has deployed water tanks and authorities have appealed on the residents to avoid watering their gardens. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 A view of a burnt forest, in Linguaglossa, on the slopes of Mount Etna, near Catania, Sicily, Italy, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. The southern regions of Sicily, Sardinia, Calabria and also central Italy, where temperatures are expected to reach record hights, were badly hit by wildfires. Climate scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving extreme events, such as heat waves, droughts, wildfires, floods and storms. Salvatore Cavalli/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 A fish swims in the small lake in the Topcider park in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. More intense heat baked Italy, Spain and Portugal on Friday, with even higher temperatures looming in weekend forecasts. In Serbia, the army has deployed water tanks and authorities have appealed on the residents to avoid watering their gardens. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 A frog swims in the small lake in the Topcider park in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. More intense heat baked Italy, Spain and Portugal on Friday, with even higher temperatures looming in weekend forecasts. In Serbia, the army has deployed water tanks and authorities have appealed on the residents to avoid watering their gardens. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 A tourist covers her head with a street map trying to protect herself from the sun during a heatwave in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Stifling heat is gripping much of Spain and Southern Europe, and forecasters say worse is expected to come. Andrea Comas/AP Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 A woman tries to protect herself from the sun with her handbag on her head during a heatwave in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Stifling heat is gripping much of Spain and Southern Europe, and forecasters say worse is expected to come. Andrea Comas/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
ROME (AP) — Intense heat baking Italy pushed northward towards the popular tourist destination of Florence Friday while wildfires charred the country's south, and Spain appeared headed for an all-time record high temperature as a heat wave kept southern Europe in a fiery grip.
Italy saw temperatures in places upwards of 40 C (104 F), Rome remained broiling and health alerts were issued for Florence and Bologna for Friday and Saturday.
Written By
FRANCES D'EMILIO