Heavy rains flood roadways in suburban Detroit amid storms

UTICA, Mich. (AP) — Heavy rains flooded roadways in suburban Detroit as severe thunderstorms moved through parts of the state.

The storms hit Monday night and early Tuesday, closing Michigan highway 59 in Utica due to high water on the roadway. The National Weather Service says downpours brought an estimated 3 to 6 inches (7.6 to 15.2 centimeters) of rain in some places, while other parts of southeastern Michigan saw little rainfall.

Officials say all lanes of M-59 were reopened Tuesday morning, but other scattered road closings were reported.

The weather service says a flood warning for urban areas and small streams was in effect Tuesday morning for parts of Oakland and Macomb counties.