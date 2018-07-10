Heitkamp, Cramer agree to 3 debates in October

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Sen. Heidi Heitkamp and Republican challenger Rep. Kevin Cramer have agreed to at least three debates in the month leading up to the November election.

Their campaigns say the first confirmed debate will be held on Oct. 5 in Fargo. It is sponsored by Prairie Public Broadcasting and AARP.

The North Dakota Newspaper Association will sponsor a debate in Bismarck on Oct. 18. The third confirmed debate is scheduled for Oct. 26 in Fargo. It will be hosted by the North Dakota Broadcasters Association.

The Heitkamp-Cramer matchup is one of the toughest Senate races in the U.S., with Republicans hoping to hold onto a razor-thin majority.