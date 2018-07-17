Helicopter called to rescue hiker with broken ankle

WYMAN TOWNSHIP, Maine (AP) — Maine officials say a helicopter was dispatched to help rescue a British woman who broke her ankle while hiking on Bigelow Mountain.

The Maine Warden Service says 38-year-old Jennifer Custer, of London, used a satellite messaging device to notify first responders of her injury around 5 p.m. Thursday.

A four person team hiked the mountain and reached Custer around midnight, but they could not help her descend safely due to her injury.

A Maine Forest Service helicopter was called to the scene and reached Custer and the rescue team around 8:15 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the helicopter flew Custer to an ambulance that took her to a Farmington hospital for treatment.