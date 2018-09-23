Hemingway conference focuses on author's WWI experiences

PETOSKEY, Mich. (AP) — A conference in northern Michigan will focus on Ernest Hemingway's time in the area following World War I.

The Michigan Hemingway Society's annual literary and history conference is scheduled for Oct. 5-7 in the Bay View community near Petoskey. This year is the centennial of the author's journey home after being wounded in Italy during the war.

Verna Kale of Penn State University will be keynote speaker. She has written a Hemingway biography and serves on the society's board of directors.

A panel will discuss Hemingway's experiences in and around Petoskey as he recovered from his war wounds. His family had a cottage on Walloon Lake.

Also planned is a visit to the Pigeon River State Forest where Hemingway hunted and fished. The forest's Discovery Center features a Hemingway exhibit.