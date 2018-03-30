Henderson mayor reaches deal following ethics complaint

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Henderson Mayor Debra March has reached an agreement with the Nevada Commission on Ethics following a complaint that she failed to disclose her relationship with a nonprofit group during related city council votes.

March has agreed to probation and to undergo training after the commission found sufficient evidence while investigating the allegations that she did not inform the city council of her relationship with the Henderson Community Foundation.

March says she entered into the agreement voluntarily and it does not indicate an admission to violations of state ethics law.

The commission will dismiss the matter at the conclusion of the one-year deferral period if March meets the terms of the agreement.

March previously served on the foundation's board of directors and still volunteers with the organization.