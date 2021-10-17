Herbert's run of success ends, as does Chargers' win streak

BALTIMORE (AP) — Frazzled and frustrated by a Baltimore Ravens defense that chased him all over the field, Justin Herbert could only shrug his shoulders after an uncharacteristic poor performance during a stinging defeat.
Walking into the interview room wearing a nondescript sweatshirt and with a head full of wet hair, the second-year Los Angeles Chargers quarterback did his best to explain what went wrong in a 34-6 loss on Sunday. Staring straight ahead and showing little emotion, Herbert acknowledged that the offense did not execute well and the Ravens surprised him with a myriad of formations and unexpected blitzes.