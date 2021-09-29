High court: County jails did not violate inmate rights

BOSTON (AP) — The highest court in Massachusetts has rejected a claim that county jails across the state violated the due process rights of inmates during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state public defenders agency and the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union argued that the sheriffs who run the jails failed to implement regular across-the-board COVID-19 testing, and that they had not adequately followed an earlier court ruling to reduce their inmate populations, The Salem News reported.