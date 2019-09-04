High-dose opioid prescriptions decline in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — State statistics show the number of high-dose opioid prescriptions in Maine has decreased by 58% since 2015.

The Portland Press Herald reports the number of patients with opioid prescriptions over 100 morphine milligram equivalents per day dropped from 29,444 in 2015 to 12,281 in 2018.

Maine passed a law that fully went into effect in 2018 that limits the dosage and duration of opioid prescriptions. Exceptions can be made for palliative care, hospice care, and other conditions.

The director of opioid response for Gov. Janet Mills' administration says these results show that the state is "going in the right direction."

Dr. Noah Nesin, of Bangor, says the new law has done its job, but he would like the state to narrow its exceptions for palliative care.

