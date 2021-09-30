High-level US, Russian envoys meet in latest strategic talks

GENEVA (AP) — High-level Russian and U.S. diplomats are meeting in Geneva as part of strategic talks revived by presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin at a June summit, with contentious issues like nuclear weapons and cyberspace on the table.

The second-ranked U.S diplomat, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, held several hours of talks Thursday with Russian counterpart Sergey Ryabkov at Russia's diplomatic mission in Geneva — the second round following up on an earlier one at the U.S. mission in the Swiss capital in July.