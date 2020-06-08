High school student charged with sexual exploitation of girl

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A high school student from Rhode Island has been charged with coercing a 10-year-old girl from Utah into undressing in front of a live online camera, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

Akinola Akinlapa, 18, was arrested June 3 and charged with sexual exploitation of a child, possession of visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, coercion and enticement of a minor, and possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Aaron Weisman said in a statement.

The Providence teen provided the girl with links, which when she clicked on, he said transmitted a virus to her computer and that her personal information had been stolen, authorities said.

Akinlapa told her that her personal information would be posted to the internet unless she undressed in front of the camera and performed sex acts, prosecutors said.

The girl pretended to comply, cut off communications, and notified her mother, who contacted the West Valley City, Utah police, prosecutors said.

Akinlapa communicated with more than a dozen young girls in a similar manner, authorities said.

He was freed on $10,000 bond. An email seeking comment was left Monday with his federal public defender.