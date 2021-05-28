High waves wash out Chicago beaches as Lake Michigan reopens May 28, 2021 Updated: May 28, 2021 5:49 p.m.
1 of11 Waves up to 11 feet high crash into the lakefront trail near 31st Street Beach on the South Side of Chicago, Friday afternoon, May 28, 2021. The high waves closed most beaches to swimming Friday, the first day they were to be reopened since closing over a year ago because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Ashlee Rezin Garcia/AP Show More Show Less
CHICAGO (AP) — Beaches in Chicago were washed out by high waves Friday on the first day the city was to reopen Lake Michigan to swimming since summer 2019.
Waves reached up to 11 feet (3.35 meters) high, closing many of the beaches that had been set to open for the first time since Sept. 2, 2019. A “beach hazards” alert from the National Weather Service forecast “life-threatening” swimming conditions through Saturday, when waves would lessen to 8 feet (2.44 meters).