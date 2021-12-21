Highly vaccinated UAE reports most virus cases in months

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday recorded its highest daily virus caseload in months, a spike that comes as the omicron variant races across the globe and the Mideast tourist hub prepares to welcome hordes of tourists for the holidays.
The emirate reported 452 infections in the past 24 hours, including two deaths — an increase not seen in the highly vaccinated Gulf Arab state since mid-September. Infections had plummeted to record lows, around 50 a day, just over a week ago, contributing to a sense in the freewheeling entrepôt of Dubai that the worst of the pandemic was over and life could return to normal.