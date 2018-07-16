Hiker falls 100 feet to death in Skamania County









































Photo: Steven Lane Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close Image 1 of 11 FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2011, file photo, the Washington state side of the Columbia River Gorge is seen looking east towards Skamania County from Cape Horn. Search crews have recovered the body of a 23-year-old woman who was killed in a 100-foot fall while hiking in Skamania County. less FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2011, file photo, the Washington state side of the Columbia River Gorge is seen looking east towards Skamania County from Cape Horn. Search crews have recovered the body of a 23-year-old ... more Photo: Steven Lane Image 2 of 11 A study by Outside ranked the deadliest national parks in the United States. Here are the top 10. A study by Outside ranked the deadliest national parks in the United States. Here are the top 10. Photo: Mason Cummings/Parks Conservancy Image 3 of 11 No. 10 - Natchez Trace Parkway Size: 444 miles Visitors: 5.9 million annually Deaths: 56 Common cause of death: motor vehicle accidents No. 10 - Natchez Trace Parkway Size: 444 miles Visitors: 5.9 million annually Deaths: 56 Common cause of death: motor vehicle accidents Photo: AP Image 4 of 11 No. 9 - Grand Teton National Park Size: 309,993 acres Visitors: 3.3 million annually Deaths: 59 Common causes of death: falls, mountaineering accidents No. 9 - Grand Teton National Park Size: 309,993 acres Visitors: 3.3 million annually Deaths: 59 Common causes of death: falls, mountaineering accidents Photo: Gail Shotlander, Getty Images/Flickr RF Image 5 of 11 No. 8 - Great Smoky Mountains Size: 521,621 Visitors: 11.3 million annually Deaths: 60 Common cause of death: motor vehicle accidents No. 8 - Great Smoky Mountains Size: 521,621 Visitors: 11.3 million annually Deaths: 60 Common cause of death: motor vehicle accidents Photo: Robin Soslow / For The Express-News Image 6 of 11 No. 7 - Denali National Park and Preserve Size: 6 million acres Visitors: 587,412 annually Deaths: 62 Common causes of death: falls, mountaineering accidents No. 7 - Denali National Park and Preserve Size: 6 million acres Visitors: 587,412 annually Deaths: 62 Common causes of death: falls, mountaineering accidents Photo: Becky Bohrer Image 7 of 11 No. 6 - Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Size: 1.25 million acres Visitors: 3.2 million annually Deaths: 82 Common cause of death: drowning No. 6 - Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Size: 1.25 million acres Visitors: 3.2 million annually Deaths: 82 Common cause of death: drowning Photo: Glow Images, Inc, Getty Images Image 8 of 11 No. 5 - Golden Gate Bridge at the Golden Gate National Recreational Area. Size: 82,000 acres Visitors: 15.6 million annually Deaths: 85 Common causes of death: drowning, motor vehicle accidents No. 5 - Golden Gate Bridge at the Golden Gate National Recreational Area. Size: 82,000 acres Visitors: 15.6 million annually Deaths: 85 Common causes of death: drowning, motor vehicle accidents Photo: Brian Van Der Brug /McClatchy-Tribune News Service Image 9 of 11 No. 4 - Yellowstone National Park Size: 2.2 million acres Visitors: 5.969 million annually (Should we round to 6M?) Deaths: 93 Common cause of death: scalding burns from falling into thermal pools No. 4 - Yellowstone National Park Size: 2.2 million acres Visitors: 5.969 million annually (Should we round to 6M?) Deaths: 93 Common cause of death: scalding burns from falling into thermal pools Photo: Marie-Louise Mandl / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm Image 10 of 11 No. 3 - Grand Canyon National Park Size: 1.2 million acres Visitors: 5.5 million annually Deaths: 130 Common causes of death: falls, heart attacks No. 3 - Grand Canyon National Park Size: 1.2 million acres Visitors: 5.5 million annually Deaths: 130 Common causes of death: falls, heart attacks Photo: JEFF ROBBINS, Associated Press Image 11 of 11 No. 2 - Yosemite National Park Size: 747,956 acres Visitors: 5 million annually Deaths: 150 Common causes of death: falls, natural causes No. 2 - Yosemite National Park Size: 747,956 acres Visitors: 5 million annually Deaths: 150 Common causes of death: falls, natural causes Photo: Tom Stienstra, Tom Stienstra / The Chronicle Hiker falls 100 feet to death in Skamania County 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

CARSON, Wash. (AP) — Search crews have recovered the body of a 23-year-old woman who was killed in a 100-foot fall while hiking in Skamania County.

The Columbian newspaper reports that Leslie Mar, of Vancouver, was hiking with a partner on Friday evening when she slipped from a ledge at Panther Creek Falls, north of Carson.

Teams found her and began lifesaving measures but could not revive her. Due to the rugged location and coming darkness, they waited until Saturday to recover her body.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office in Vancouver.

___

Information from: The Columbian, http://www.columbian.com