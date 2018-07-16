FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2011, file photo, the Washington state side of the Columbia River Gorge is seen looking east towards Skamania County from Cape Horn. Search crews have recovered the body of a 23-year-old woman who was killed in a 100-foot fall while hiking in Skamania County. less
A study by Outside
ranked the deadliest national parks in the United States. Here are the top 10.
Photo: Mason Cummings/Parks Conservancy
No. 10 - Natchez Trace Parkway
Size: 444 miles
Visitors: 5.9 million annually
Deaths: 56
Common cause of death: motor vehicle accidents
Photo: AP
No. 9 - Grand Teton National Park
Size: 309,993 acres
Visitors: 3.3 million annually
Deaths: 59
Common causes of death: falls, mountaineering accidents
Photo: Gail Shotlander, Getty Images/Flickr RF
No. 8 - Great Smoky Mountains
Size: 521,621
Visitors: 11.3 million annually
Deaths: 60
Common cause of death: motor vehicle accidents
Photo: Robin Soslow / For The Express-News
No. 7 - Denali National Park and Preserve
Size: 6 million acres
Visitors: 587,412 annually
Deaths: 62
Common causes of death: falls, mountaineering accidents
Photo: Becky Bohrer
No. 6 - Glen Canyon National Recreation Area
Size: 1.25 million acres
Visitors: 3.2 million annually
Deaths: 82
Common cause of death: drowning
Photo: Glow Images, Inc, Getty Images
No. 5 - Golden Gate Bridge at the Golden Gate National Recreational Area.
Size: 82,000 acres
Visitors: 15.6 million annually
Deaths: 85
Common causes of death: drowning, motor vehicle accidents
Photo: Brian Van Der Brug /McClatchy-Tribune News Service
No. 4 - Yellowstone National Park
Size: 2.2 million acres
Visitors: 5.969 million annually (Should we round to 6M?)
Deaths: 93
Common cause of death: scalding burns from falling into thermal pools
Photo: Marie-Louise Mandl / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm
No. 3 - Grand Canyon National Park
Size: 1.2 million acres
Visitors: 5.5 million annually
Deaths: 130
Common causes of death: falls, heart attacks
Photo: JEFF ROBBINS, Associated Press
No. 2 - Yosemite National Park
Size: 747,956 acres
Visitors: 5 million annually
Deaths: 150
Common causes of death: falls, natural causes
Photo: Tom Stienstra, Tom Stienstra / The Chronicle
CARSON, Wash. (AP) — Search crews have recovered the body of a 23-year-old woman who was killed in a 100-foot fall while hiking in Skamania County.
The Columbian newspaper reports that Leslie Mar, of Vancouver, was hiking with a partner on Friday evening when she slipped from a ledge at Panther Creek Falls, north of Carson.
Teams found her and began lifesaving measures but could not revive her. Due to the rugged location and coming darkness, they waited until Saturday to recover her body.
An autopsy will be conducted by the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office in Vancouver.
