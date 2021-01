CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. (AP) — A hiker has been rescued in Oregon, apparently three days after he fell down a 50-foot (15m) cliff in the Columbia River Gorge.

The Coast Guard and the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office say they got the 43-year-old to safety on Friday night after he was discovered by two other hikers at the base of the cliff, about a mile from the start of the Gorton Creek Trail.