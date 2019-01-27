Hillary Clinton's name etched in stone in Illinois hometown

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago suburb of Park Ridge has etched in stone a reminder that it is the hometown of Hillary Rodham Clinton.

The Park Ridge Herald-Advocate reports that the Heritage Committee has announced the completion of its Milestones of History project at Hodges Park with the addition of a block that spells out Clinton's 2016 run for president.

The inscription on the granite stone identifies Clinton as a United States senator, secretary of state, first lady and a 1965 graduate of Maine South High School.

The stone is the last of 34 stones inscribed with historic events dating back to 1832 and historic figures with ties to the Park Ridge area that surround the park's Campfire Girls Fountain.