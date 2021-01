RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Veteran western North Carolina Republican legislators have filled chairmanship vacancies on the Senate's two most influential policy committees, chamber leader Phil Berger announced on Thursday as he unveiled committee assignments.

Sen. Ralph Hise of Mitchell County will now join Sens. Brent Jackson and Kathy Harrington as co-chairs of the Senate Appropriations Committee. And Sen. Warren Daniel of Burke County is a new Senate Finance Committee chairman, a news release said.