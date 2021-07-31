Historic Hastings fountain back in operation

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — After nearly six months of work that stretched on a bit longer than originally expected, renovations and repairs to Fisher Rainbow Fountain are complete and the fountain should be operational for the remainder of the season.
The historic fountain at 12th Street and Denver Avenue was turned on for testing on Independence Day for the traditional YWCA children’s parade around it, then was turned back off for finishing touches and programming. The fountain’s season originally had been expected to begin on July 4, but complications pushed the real debut back to this past weekend.