https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/History-of-crashes-at-NY-intersection-where-woman-13157487.php
History of crashes at NY intersection where woman died
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York town is conducting a safety review in an area where a crash claimed a life.
The Post-Star says the crash this month that killed Wilhelmina Armstrong is one of many that have occurred at a Queensbury intersection.
Town Supervisor John Strough says the engineering review will include that intersection and others in the area.
___
Information from: The Post-Star, http://www.poststar.com
View Comments