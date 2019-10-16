Hogan details Bay Bridge repair urgency and traffic action

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he's ordering expedited work on repairs to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge that are causing major traffic backups, but the work can't be delayed without a risk to safety.

The governor said Wednesday that delays in maintenance for more than a decade "has caused tremendous safety problems."

He says if repairs are neglected, "the crisis could go from terrible and unbearable to catastrophic and life threatening."

The deck rehabilitation project is estimated to cost $27 million. It has been slated to last about two years.

Hogan has directed the contractor to work 24 hours a day to expedite the project.

He says the state also is looking at using concrete that dries faster, and it's fully moving to cashless and electronic tolling as soon as possible.