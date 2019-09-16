Hogan to lead economic development trip to Australia

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is scheduled to lead an infrastructure and economic development mission to Australia.

The governor's office said Monday that Hogan will lead a bipartisan delegation to Sydney to promote an infrastructure initiative as chairman of the National Governors Association.

The trip is scheduled to last from Sunday through Sept. 30. It will include stops in Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne.

Hogan will meet with Michael McCormack, the deputy prime minister of Australia and minister for infrastructure, transport and regional development, and other officials.

Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz and Maryland Transportation Authority Executive Director James Ports will join the governor in Adelaide and Melbourne to meet with Australian companies to discuss opportunities for economic partnerships.

Hogan also will speak at a cybersecurity summit in Adelaide.