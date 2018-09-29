Hogs for the Cause renovates home for families at hospital

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Family members from out of town who have children in the hospital now have a place to stay on the Children's Hospital campus.

WDSU reports that Hogs House officially opened Thursday.

It has 13 family suites that each have their own private bathroom. There's a common area with two family lounges and kitchen space so people can make meals.

Hogs for the Cause is a top funding source for pediatric outreach services.

The organization hosts a two-day festival held every spring featuring a BBQ competition as well as a musical lineup.

The organization has been giving out grants for more than 10 years, including to Ochsner Hospital for Children and Children's Hospital in New Orleans.

A 1920's townhouse on the campus was renovated to turn it into a housing facility.

___

Information from: WDSU-TV, http://www.wdsu.com