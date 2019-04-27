Holcomb signs bill strengthening 'stand your ground' law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The National Rifle Association is praising Gov. Eric Holcomb for signing legislation strengthening Indiana's "stand your ground" laws and removing the fee for certain firearm carry permits.

Holcomb signed the legislation during the National Rifle Association annual leadership forum on Friday.

The legislation will also allow people to carry firearms to church, even if there is a school on the grounds, unless the owner of the land specifically prohibits it.

NRA official Chris Cox says the laws signed by the governor ensures that the most vulnerable gun owners are able to protect themselves without worrying about the cost of a license.

An estimated 80,000 NRA members are in Indianapolis for the group's annual leadership forum this weekend. Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence addressed the gathering Friday.