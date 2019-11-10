https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Holiday-Market-in-Easton-14824238.php
Holiday Market in Easton
Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta
EASTON — The shopping season came early to Easton over the weekend with the Holiday Craft Fair at Jesse Lee United Methodist Church.
Dozens of local craft artists brought their unique products to the church for a one-day sale aimed at getting folks geared up for the holiday season.
“We started this just for the church to be active in the community and to generate some revenue,” explained Jim Riling, president of the board of trustees.
Hand-knitted garments and hand-sewn ornaments joined works in porcelain and wax, jewelry, beauty care products, food and more. There was also a crafts corner for kids to do a little creative work.
