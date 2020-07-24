Holiday World requires face coverings beginning Monday

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (AP) — Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari will require face coverings for entry beginning Monday.

The southern Indiana amusement park is citing Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order mandating masks, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

“From the time we developed our reopening plan, we have worked closely with the State of Indiana and our local health department for guidance on how to operate as safely as possible,” Holiday World President Matt Eckert said in a news release. “This is a natural next step, and we’re grateful for the guidance from the state.”

Guests must wear face coverings as they enter the gates and in any indoor spaces in the park including roller coaster stations, gift shops, drink stations and restroom buildings. They do not have to wear their face coverings on any water rides or in the midways as long as social distancing is possible, Holiday World said.

In accordance with state guidance, children 7 and under will not need to wear masks in the park, but they are strongly recommended for children ages 2-7,

Exceptions to the mask rule will be made for those with medical conditions, the park’ said.

Holiday World will sell face masks for $1, but the park said guests are encouraged to bring their own.

The park opened to the general public on June 17. At the time, park employees were required to wear masks, but it was optional for guests.

Visit www.holidayworld.com/2020Visit for information and a list of park locations where masks are required.