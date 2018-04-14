Holocaust survivor who is part of museum exhibit dies

SKOKIE, Ill. (AP) — A man who is part of an exhibit at the Illinois Holocaust Museum in which he other Holocaust survivors tell their stories through holographic images has died.

The museum in Skokie tells the Chicago Sun-Times that 86-year-old Aaron Elster of Lincolnshire died Wednesday.

The exhibit features images of Elster and 12 other survivors. Thanks to voice-recognition technology and 3-D technology, the survivors who spent days answering hundreds of questions in a Los Angeles studio, appear to answer questions from the audience.

Elster was a boy in Poland during World War II when German soldiers surrounded the ghetto where he lived. He escaped and hid in the attic of a couple, enduring freezing cold and so little food that he weighed just 50 pounds when he emerged two years later.