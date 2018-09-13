Home Depot theft traced to Derby man

FAIRFIELD — Police arrested a Derby man Sunday for allegedly stealing power tools from Home Depot on 541 Kings Highway.

According to police, Brian Defilio, 23, of Caroline Street, was involved in a shoplifting incident at the store on July 16, when he was spotted by store security grabbing two saws, worth a total of $528, and running out to a black Chrylser Impala.

During their investigation, police learned Defilio was a suspect in larcenies in Seymour. His identity was confirmed when he pawned the stolen tools at East Coast Pawn, police said.

Defilio was turned over to Fairfield police on Sunday when he was released from the Bridgeport Correctional Center.

He was charged with fifth-degree larceny and held in lieu of $1,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Sept. 26.

