Home left uninhabitable after break-in by masked intruders

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Masked intruders busted into a Rhode Island home on Friday evening and caused so much damage that the residence was left uninhabitable, police said.

Cranston police said at least two suspects forced their way in the home while the residents were there shortly after 6 p.m. Authorities said it was not a random attack and the home was specifically targeted.

Providence officers later took a person of interest into custody near the Providence-Cranston line, officials said. The person's name has not been released.

Police said the intruders did extensive damage to the home's utility services, which forced authorities to evacuate the building because of the threat of an explosion or fire.

Officials said the residents of the home were not injured.

Police officials said they will process the crime scene once they obtain a search warrant for the home.