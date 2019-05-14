Homeless camps put Alaska creek cleanup future in question

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska environmental cleanup event is considering whether the safety of its volunteers is being put at risk by homeless encampments.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Saturday that the Anchorage Waterways Council is considering the effects of the makeshift camps on the annual Creek Cleanup event.

The council's executive director says she would consider ceasing the cleanup program entirely in the future due to potential hazards.

Officials say that in the last two years a growing number of homeless camps have created an increasing safety risk as volunteers, including children, have encountered far more human waste and syringes along their cleanup routes than in the past.

The cleanup collects an estimated four to five tons (3.6 to 4.5 metric tons) of trash each year from waterways across Alaska's largest city.

___

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com