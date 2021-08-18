Hong Kong police arrest 4 from university student union Associated Press Aug. 18, 2021 Updated: Aug. 18, 2021 2:18 a.m.
Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of Police National Security Department, speaks during a press conference at police headquarters in Hong Kong Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Four members of a Hong Kong university student union were arrested Wednesday on accusations of advocating terrorism when they paid tribute to an attacker who stabbed a police officer and then killed himself, police said.

FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, police officers carrying boxes of documents walk out of the office of a student union in campus of the University of Hong Kong after student leaders commemorated the death of an attacker who killed himself after stabbing a police officer.

HONG KONG (AP) — Four members of a Hong Kong university student union were arrested Wednesday on accusations of advocating terrorism when they paid tribute to an attacker who stabbed a police officer and then killed himself, police said.
Police arrested four males aged between 18 and 20 years old who were committee members and members of the student council at the University of Hong Kong, said Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of the police national security division. He said the arrests were in relation to a council meeting that “promoted terrorism.”
Associated Press