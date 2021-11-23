Honolulu, Maui ease COVID-19 rules at restaurants

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu and Maui counties on Tuesday said they will allow restaurants and bars to operate at 100% capacity and eliminate a requirement that groups sit 6 feet (1.83 meters) apart at restaurants as the state eases some restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
But Gov. David Ige said at a news conference with the mayors he will continue to require that travelers from other states show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to avoid 10 days of quarantine when they arrive.