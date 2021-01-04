Hope fades in Norway landslide that left 7 dead; 3 missing Jan. 4, 2021 Updated: Jan. 4, 2021 5:41 a.m.
1 of5 People light candles near the landslide area in the village of Ask in Gjerdrum, Norway, Sunday Jan. 3, 2021. Rescue teams searching for survivors found no signs of life Saturday amid the ruined buildings and debris. (Cornelius Poppe/NTB via AP) Cornelius Poppe/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Rescue workers at the landslide area in the village of Ask in Gjerdrum, Norway, Sunday Jan. 3, 2021. Rescue teams searching for survivors found no signs of life Saturday amid the ruined buildings and debris. (Jil Yngland/NTB via AP) Jil Yngland/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Drone images from the landslide area in the village of Ask in Gjerdrum, Norway, Sunday Jan. 3, 2021. Rescue teams searching for survivors found no signs of life Saturday amid the ruined buildings and debris. (Cornelius Poppe/NTB via AP) Cornelius Poppe/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 King Harald of Norway light candles in Gjerdrum church to remember the victims after the landslide in Ask, Norway, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Rescue teams searching for survivors four days after a landslide carried away homes in a Norwegian village have found no signs of life amid the ruined buildings and debris. (Lise Aaserud/NTB via AP) Lise Aaserud/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Rescue workers continue their efforts on the site of a major landslide in Ask, Norway, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Norwegian officials are insisting that there's “still hope” of finding survivors in air pockets five days after a landslide killed at least seven people as it carried away homes in a village near the capital. Three people are still missing. (Terje Pedersen/NTB via AP) Terje Pedersen/AP Show More Show Less
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian officials insisted Monday that there was “still hope” in finding survivors in air pockets five days after a landslide killed at least seven people as it carried away homes in a village north of the capital. Three people are still missing.
Police spokesman Roger Pettersen said search efforts in the landslide-hit village of Ask, 25 kilometers (16 miles) northeast of Oslo, are still considered “a rescue operation.” But only bodies have been found in the last few days.