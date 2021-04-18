'Hope for the future': Fairfield beach cleanup kicks off Earth Week Jarret Liotta April 18, 2021 Updated: April 18, 2021 5:30 p.m.
Olivia Beaudoin, of Fairfield, finds something at the cleanup at Penfield Beach on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Fairfield, Conn.
Brad Kerner, of Fairfield, a.k.a. The Eco Dude, and his son Jonah, 11, pitch in at the cleanup at Penfield Beach on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Fairfield, Conn.
Alice Johnson, 7, of Fairfield, gets her clipboard ready for the cleanup at Penfield Beach on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Fairfield, Conn.
Bria Hemphill, of Fairfield, helps out at the cleanup at Penfield Beach on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Fairfield, Conn.
Carrie Rullo, vice president of the Mill River Wetlands Committee, gives directions to participants at the cleanup at Penfield Beach on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Fairfield, Conn.
Dani Profita, left, and Maggie Tolkach, take part in the cleanup at Penfield Beach on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Fairfield, Conn.
Elizabeth Decrisanti, of Fairfield, shares the checklist for the cleanup at Penfield Beach on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Fairfield, Conn.
Members of the LEAF club from Fairfield University begin the search for debris at the cleanup at Penfield Beach on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Fairfield, Conn.
Michelle Johnson, of Fairfield, helps equip her girls Poppy, 4, and Alice, 7, with gloves at the cleanup at Penfield Beach on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Fairfield, Conn.
Michelle Johnson, of Fairfield, and her daughters Poppy, 4, and Alice, 7, help out at the cleanup at Penfield Beach on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Fairfield, Conn.
Reini Knoff, of Fairfield, left, and Alyssa Coppola of Norwalk do their part at the cleanup at Penfield Beach on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Fairfield, Conn.
FAIRFIELD — Close to 20 volunteers stepped out Sunday afternoon to help make Penfield Beach a cleaner place.
The Mill River Wetland Committee, Inc., in conjunction with Fairfield University’s Leaders for Environmental Action at Fairfield club, combed the beach collecting debris for proper disposal, keeping special eyes out for discarded masks.