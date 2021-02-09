Hospital valet shot in eye sues his employer

BOSTON (AP) — A valet at a Boston hospital who was shot in the eye by police as officers confronted a man armed with what they thought was a real gun has sued his employer, saying the hospital's security staff mishandled ths situation.

Justin Desmarais, a valet at Brigham and Women's Hospital, was doing his job on Feb. 7, 2020, when he ended up with a gunshot wound to the head and right eye that left bullet fragments in his brain, according to the suit filed last month in Suffolk Superior Court, The Boston Globe reported Tuesday.