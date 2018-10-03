Hospitals announce new partnership, proposed merger

EXETER, N.H. (AP) — Officials at two New Hampshire hospitals have announced plans to merge with a Massachusetts hospital system.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Exeter Hospital CEO Kevin Callahan said Tuesday their partnership with Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and merger with Massachusetts General Hospital will better enhance patient care.

Callahan says Exeter and Wentworth-Douglass will be part of a New Hampshire-based health care system called "NewCo" that is administered by Massachusetts General.

Wentworth-Douglass merged with MGH in 2016. Hospital CEO Greg Walker says the merger helped Wentworth-Douglass save more than $4 million.

Exeter's merger will likely not receive state and federal approval before winter 2019.

A community forum on the matter will be held at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover Oct. 9.