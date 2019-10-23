House Democrats pass election security bill amid impeachment

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, Some of the Facebook and Instagram ads linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the American political process and stir up tensions around divisive social issues, released by members of the U.S. House Intelligence committee, are photographed in Washington. Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. election has generally been seen as two separate, unrelated tracks: hacking Democratic emails and sending provocative tweets. But a new study suggests the tactics were likely intertwined. On the eve of the release of hacked Clinton campaign emails, Russian-linked trolls retweeted messages from thousands of accounts on both extremes of the American ideological spectrum. less FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, Some of the Facebook and Instagram ads linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the American political process and stir up tensions around divisive social issues, released ... more Photo: Jon Elswick, AP Photo: Jon Elswick, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close House Democrats pass election security bill amid impeachment 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved legislation to better protect the country's elections from foreign interference.

The 227-181 vote Wednesday marks the third major bill the Democratic-controlled chamber has passed this year addressing problems that arose in the 2016 presidential election.

The bill would require that candidates and political committees notify the FBI and other authorities if a foreign power offers campaign help. It also tightens restrictions on campaign spending by foreign nationals and increases transparency in political ads on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California, the bill's chief sponsor, said it would prevent foreign governments from interfering in U.S. elections.

But Republican Rep. Rodney Davis of Illinois called the bill a thinly disguised bid to prop up impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump.