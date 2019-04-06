House Ways and Means panel to hear Gary casino move bill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana House panel is set to take up a bill that would allow one of Gary's casinos to move to Terre Haute.

The House Ways and Means Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday on the bill, which cleared the Senate in February before being revamped by the House Public Policy Committee.

The Tribune-Star reports those changes include tough new requirements for Spectacle Entertainment's plans to move one of its two Gary casinos along Lake Michigan to Terre Haute and shift the second to an inland Gary location.

The changes specify that Spectacle Entertainment would be permitted to move the Gary casino inland only if it pays the Indiana Gaming Commission $100 million and surrenders its second casino license. That license would be auctioned off for a casino in Terre Haute.

___

Information from: Tribune-Star, http://www.tribstar.com