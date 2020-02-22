House again passes gun sale background check bill

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A bill to require background checks for commercial gun sales is headed to the New Hampshire Senate, but it is unlikely to become law even if it passes.

The House voted 196-152 in favor of the bill Thursday. A similar bill passed both the House and Senate last year but was vetoed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu. The vote on the new version fell well short of the majority needed to override a veto.

Rep. Katherine Rogers, a Concord Democrat, sponsored the bill. She said it would close loopholes that allow for the sale of firearms without a background check at gun shows and online. She called it a common sense measure that would prevent dangerous individuals from buying guns and urged Sununu to support it.