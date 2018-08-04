House candidate takes time off trail for National Guard duty

NEW YORK (AP) — A decorated Army veteran running for congress in New York City is taking two weeks off from his campaign for National Guard training.

Democrat Max Rose reports on Sunday. He'll be barred from campaigning, fundraising, giving interviews or posting on social media while away.

The 31-year-old earned a Purple Heart and Bronze Star as a combat platoon leader in Afghanistan. He's now a Company Commander in the New York Army National Guard.

Rose says he didn't think about postponing training until after the Nov. 6 election because then he wouldn't be able to complete it with his unit.

Rose emerged from a six-way primary in June.

The political newcomer is facing Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Donovan in a district dominated by Staten Island, a conservative corner of the liberal city.