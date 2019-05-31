Lamont, Democrats reach deal on changes to family leave bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont says he's satisfied with proposed changes to legislation that would create a paid family medical leave system in Connecticut.

The Democrat had threatened to veto a bill that has already cleared the Senate and is being debated in the House of Representatives on Friday, saying the proposal was too top heavy with bureaucracy and would possibly dissuade private insurers from participating.

But Lamont announced Friday afternoon he had reached a compromise with lawmakers that slightly reduces the size of the program's oversight board and makes it clear the board will consider both public and private entities to administer the program.

The changes will be included in another bill.

The proposal still calls for a 0.5% payroll tax on nearly all employees to provide the partial wage replacement.