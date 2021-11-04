House prepares to debate, vote after bolstering Biden's bill LISA MASCARO, MARY CLARE JALONICK and FARNOUSH AMIRI, Associated Press Nov. 4, 2021 Updated: Nov. 4, 2021 12:37 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is preparing to debate and vote on a revised draft of President Joe Biden’s now-$1.85 trillion domestic policy package as well as a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill, Democrats eager to show voters the party can deliver on its priorities.
With a flurry of late-breaking adjustments, Democrats added key provisions to what has grown to a sprawling 2,135-page package — adding back a new paid family leave program,work permits for immigrants and changes to state and local tax deductions.
