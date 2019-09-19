House refuses to take up new budget bills

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Time is running out for New Hampshire to pass a state budget, but House lawmakers aren't ready to discuss the latest plan.

The state's been operating under a temporary spending plan since Republican Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed the budget in June. With that set to expire at the end of the month, Democratic lawmakers on Thursday tried to introduce what they called a compromise, but they failed to get enough support to bring it forward.

Democrat Mary Jane Wallner, of Concord, said constituents are paying the price the longer the impasse continues. But House Republican Leader Dick Hinch said the proposal was only masquerading as a compromise, and complained that Republicans had little time to read it or prepare amendments.

The main sticking point has been business tax cuts that Democrats want to roll back.