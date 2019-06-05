House sends Medicaid work requirement bill back to Senate

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's new work requirement rules for Medicaid recipients would be changed and possibly eliminated under a bill that has passed the House.

In reauthorizing the program for another five years, lawmakers last year added new rules requiring most recipients to spend at least 100 hours a month working, going to school or participating in community service. The House on Wednesday approved a bill that broadens the allowed exemptions, and ends the work requirements entirely if 500 or more people lose coverage.

Opponents objected that last year's compromise promised providers and others five years of stability. Supporters said the bill respects the spirit of the original rules while providing a safeguard for the patients and the economy.

The bill now goes back to the Senate, which passed a different version in March.