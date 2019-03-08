House speaker reacts to losing anti-abortion group's support

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello says it's "inappropriate" that an anti-abortion group retracted its endorsement of him following House passage of an abortion bill.

Though Mattiello voted no Thursday, the Rhode Island State Right to Life Committee said it's retracting its endorsements of him and five Democratic representatives who voted yes.

Mattiello told WPRO-AM on Friday that he voted for his district and his conscience and it's not his responsibility to vote for the entire state.

He says it's inappropriate that Right to Life won't endorse him if he doesn't act like a dictator.

House lawmakers approved the bill 44-30 after four hours of debate. It would codify the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision establishing a nationwide right to abortion.

The bill is pending in the state Senate.