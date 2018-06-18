House votes for pair of workplace sexual misconduct studies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers want to study the issue of sexual misconduct in the workplace, including in state government, through the passage of a pair of House resolutions.

State representatives voted overwhelmingly on Monday for two resolutions, one to give a task force a year to report on workplace harassment and sexual misconduct.

The other would have the Joint State Government Commission issue a similar study after looking into the subject across state government.

Some who voted against the resolutions say they'd rather see action on bills that are awaiting committee votes rather than wait for the results of studies.