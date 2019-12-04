House where Whitey Bulger buried 3 victims faces demolition

The Boston home where late mobster James "Whitey" Bulger and his gang buried three of their victims may be torn down to make way for a new residential development, according to a report Tuesday.

The Boston Landmarks Commission recently received an application to demolish the 1,975-square-foot (180-square-meter) two-story South Boston home to make way for a new townhouse-style development with parking, The Boston Globe reported Tuesday.

The previous asking price of $3.5 million was lowered to $3.395 million, and the property is currently under agreement, according to Redfin.com.

The home, which Bulger called "The “Haunty,” was once owned by the brother of a Bulger associate.

During Bulger's racketeering trial, a witness said he saw Bulger kill three people in the house. Their bodies were buried in the basement, which had a dirt floor at the time. In 1985, when the house was about to be sold, the bodies were exhumed and reburied elsewhere.

Bulger was convicted in 2013 for his role in the deaths of 11 people, including the three buried in the house. He was killed in a federal prison last October at age 89.

The Boston Landmarks Commission has 10 calendar days to review applications to demolish properties to determine whether they have “”historic significance."