Houston area deputy shot, hurt during training session

ANGLETON, Texas (AP) — A Houston area deputy was accidentally shot and injured Friday during a firearms training session, authorities said.

The 30-year-old deputy with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office was working at a training range when he was shot in the abdomen by a student who accidentally fired his handgun.

The deputy, whose name was not released, was flown by helicopter to a hospital in nearby Houston and was listed in stable condition, said sheriff’s office Lt. Varon Snelgrove.

The deputy was expected to be released from the hospital sometime Friday evening.

The incident was under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.