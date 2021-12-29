How democracy was dismantled in Hong Kong in 2021 ZEN SOO and HUIZHONG WU, Associated Press Dec. 29, 2021 Updated: Dec. 29, 2021 6:19 a.m.
HONG KONG (AP) — For Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, 2021 has been a year in which the city’s authorities and the central government in Beijing stamped out nearly everything it had stood for.
Activists have fled abroad or been locked up under a draconian new National Security Law imposed on the city. Opposition voices have been driven out of the legislature. Monuments commemorating China's crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing in 1989 have been taken down. And as the year neared its end Wednesday, a vocal pro-democracy media outlet closed following a police raid, silencing one of the last openly critical voices in the city.
ZEN SOO and HUIZHONG WU